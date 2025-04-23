Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically

Mean
Mean
2:58 minutes
Problem 3.1.40
Textbook Question
Quadratic Mean The quadratic mean (or root mean square, or R.M.S.) is used in physical applications, such as power distribution systems. The quadratic mean of a set of values is obtained by squaring each value, adding those squares, dividing the sum by the number of values n, and then taking the square root of that result, as indicated below:
Quadratic mean = sqrt(∑x^2/n)
Find the R.M.S. of these voltages measured from household current: 0, 60, 110, 0. How does the result compare to the mean?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the formula for the quadratic mean (R.M.S.), which is given as: Quadratic mean = sqrt(∑x^2 / n). Here, ∑x^2 represents the sum of the squares of the values, and n is the total number of values.
Step 2: Square each of the given voltages: 0, 60, 110, and 0. This means calculating 0^2, 60^2, 110^2, and 0^2.
Step 3: Add the squared values together to compute ∑x^2. This involves summing the results from the previous step.
Step 4: Divide the sum of the squared values (∑x^2) by the total number of values, n. In this case, n = 4 because there are 4 voltage measurements.
Step 5: Take the square root of the result from Step 4 to find the quadratic mean (R.M.S.). Compare this value to the arithmetic mean of the original voltages, which is calculated as the sum of the original values divided by n.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Quadratic Mean (Root Mean Square)
The quadratic mean, also known as the root mean square (R.M.S.), is a statistical measure used to determine the average magnitude of a set of values. It is calculated by squaring each value, averaging these squares, and then taking the square root of that average. This measure is particularly useful in contexts where values can be both positive and negative, as it emphasizes larger values more than the arithmetic mean.
Calculation of R.M.S.
To calculate the R.M.S. of a set of values, you first square each individual value, sum these squared values, and then divide by the total number of values. Finally, you take the square root of this quotient. For example, for the voltages 0, 60, 110, and 0, you would compute the squares (0, 3600, 12100, 0), sum them (15700), divide by 4, and take the square root to find the R.M.S.
Comparison with Arithmetic Mean
The arithmetic mean is calculated by summing all values and dividing by the number of values, providing a simple average. In contrast, the R.M.S. tends to be higher than the arithmetic mean when there are large values in the dataset, as it gives more weight to larger numbers. Understanding the difference between these two means is crucial for interpreting results in contexts like power distribution, where the R.M.S. reflects the effective value of alternating current.
