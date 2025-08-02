"Graphical Analysis In Exercises 1–3, use the figure.
1. Describe the total variation about a regression line in words and in symbols."
Which of the following residual plots suggest that a linear regression model is appropriate?
"Old Vehicles In Exercises 31–34, use the figure shown at the left.
Error of Estimate Find the standard error of estimate Se and interpret the results."
"Finding the Coefficient of Determination and the Standard Error of Estimate In Exercises 11-20, use the data to (b) find the standard error of estimate s_e and interpret the result.
12. [APPLET] Median and Mean Hourly Wages The table shows the median and mean hourly wages (in dollars) in 10 states in a recent year. The equation of the regression line is y = 1.208x + 1.495. (Source: U.S. Census Bureau)
