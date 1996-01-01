Which residual plot indicates that the model is a good fit for the data?
12. Regression
Residuals
Multiple Choice
In the context of regression analysis, what is a residual, and what does it indicate when a residual is positive ( > )?
A
A residual is the sum of all prediction errors; a positive residual means the model fits the data perfectly.
B
A residual is the predicted value minus the observed value (); a positive residual means the predicted value is greater than the observed value.
C
A residual is the difference between the observed value and the predicted value (); a positive residual means the observed value is greater than the predicted value.
D
A residual is the average of observed values; a positive residual means the data are normally distributed.
1
Understand that in regression analysis, a residual represents the difference between the observed value and the predicted value from the regression model. Mathematically, it is expressed as \(\text{Residual} = \text{Observed value} - \text{Predicted value}\).
Recognize that the residual measures the error or deviation of the prediction from the actual data point, indicating how well the model fits that particular observation.
Interpret the sign of the residual: a positive residual means that the observed value is greater than the predicted value, implying the model underestimates the actual data point.
Conversely, a negative residual means the observed value is less than the predicted value, indicating the model overestimates the data point.
Note that residuals are used to assess the overall fit of the regression model and to check assumptions such as homoscedasticity and normality of errors.
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of residuals analysis, what does the independent observation assumption imply when examining a residuals plot?
2
views
Multiple Choice
In residuals analysis, what should the residual plot look like if the regression line fits the data well?
4
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of regression analysis, what is a residual, and what does it indicate when a residual is positive?
3
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of regression analysis, what is a residual (), and what does it indicate when a residual is positive ()?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following residual plots suggest that a linear regression model is appropriate?
95
views
Textbook Question
1. What is a residual? Explain when a residual is positive, negative, and zero.
43
views
