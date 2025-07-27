"Finding the Coefficient of Determination and the Standard Error of Estimate In Exercises 11-20, use the data to (b) find the standard error of estimate s_e and interpret the result.

12. [APPLET] Median and Mean Hourly Wages The table shows the median and mean hourly wages (in dollars) in 10 states in a recent year. The equation of the regression line is y = 1.208x + 1.495. (Source: U.S. Census Bureau)

