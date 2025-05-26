Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Fundamental Counting Principle
2:50 minutes
Problem 3.1.31
Textbook Question
Identifying the Sample Space of a Probability Experiment In Exercises 25-32, identify the sample space of the probability experiment and determine the number of outcomes in the sample space. Draw a tree diagram when appropriate.
31. Rolling a pair of six-sided dice
Verified step by step guidance
1
Define the probability experiment: Rolling a pair of six-sided dice means each die has six faces numbered from 1 to 6, and both dice are rolled simultaneously.
Identify the sample space: The sample space consists of all possible ordered pairs (x, y), where x represents the outcome of the first die and y represents the outcome of the second die. Since each die has 6 outcomes, there are 6 × 6 = 36 possible outcomes.
List the sample space: The sample space can be written as S = {(1,1), (1,2), (1,3), ..., (6,6)}, where each pair represents the result of the first die and the second die.
Determine the number of outcomes: Count the total number of pairs in the sample space. Since there are 6 outcomes for the first die and 6 outcomes for the second die, the total number of outcomes is 6 × 6 = 36.
Draw a tree diagram: Start with the first die, branching out to its 6 possible outcomes (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6). From each of these branches, create 6 additional branches for the outcomes of the second die. This will visually represent all 36 possible outcomes.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sample Space
The sample space is the set of all possible outcomes of a probability experiment. In the context of rolling a pair of six-sided dice, the sample space includes every combination of the two dice, which can range from (1,1) to (6,6). Understanding the sample space is crucial for calculating probabilities and analyzing outcomes.
Outcomes
An outcome is a specific result of a probability experiment. When rolling two dice, each combination of the numbers shown on the dice represents a unique outcome. The total number of outcomes in this experiment can be calculated by multiplying the number of faces on each die, which is 6 x 6 = 36 outcomes.
Tree Diagram
A tree diagram is a visual representation used to illustrate all possible outcomes of a probability experiment. For rolling two dice, a tree diagram can show the first die's outcomes branching into the second die's outcomes, helping to visualize the sample space and count the total outcomes systematically. This tool is particularly useful for complex experiments with multiple stages.
