Sample Space The sample space is the set of all possible outcomes of a probability experiment. In the context of rolling a pair of six-sided dice, the sample space includes every combination of the two dice, which can range from (1,1) to (6,6). Understanding the sample space is crucial for calculating probabilities and analyzing outcomes.

Outcomes An outcome is a specific result of a probability experiment. When rolling two dice, each combination of the numbers shown on the dice represents a unique outcome. The total number of outcomes in this experiment can be calculated by multiplying the number of faces on each die, which is 6 x 6 = 36 outcomes.