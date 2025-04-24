Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factorial The symbol '!' represents the factorial of a number, which is the product of all positive integers up to that number. For example, 5! (read as 'five factorial') equals 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1, which calculates the total number of ways to arrange five distinct objects. Recommended video: 05:22 05:22 Combinations

Permutations Permutations refer to the different arrangements of a set of items where the order matters. In the context of the question, the arrangement of the five NBA players in a line is a permutation, as changing the order of players results in a different arrangement. Recommended video: 07:11 07:11 Introduction to Permutations