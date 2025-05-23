Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fundamental Counting Principle The Fundamental Counting Principle states that if there are 'n' ways to do one thing and 'm' ways to do another, then there are n × m ways to perform both actions. This principle is essential for calculating the total number of outcomes in scenarios where multiple independent choices are made. Recommended video: 04:04 04:04 Fundamental Counting Principle

Binary Outcomes In a true or false quiz, each question has two possible outcomes: true or false. This binary nature simplifies the application of the Fundamental Counting Principle, as each question can be treated as an independent event with two choices. Recommended video: Guided course 06:00 06:00 The Binomial Experiment