Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Fundamental Counting Principle
1:16 minutes
Problem 3.1.40
Textbook Question
Using the Fundamental Counting Principle In Exercises 37-40, use the Fundamental Counting Principle.
40. True or False Quiz Assuming that no questions are left unanswered, in how many ways can a six-question true or false quiz be answered?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Fundamental Counting Principle: This principle states that if one event can occur in 'm' ways and a second event can occur in 'n' ways, then the two events together can occur in m × n ways. Extend this to multiple events by multiplying the number of ways each event can occur.
Recognize that each question in the quiz is a binary choice (True or False). This means there are 2 possible answers for each question.
Identify the number of questions in the quiz, which is 6. Each question is an independent event, meaning the choice for one question does not affect the choices for the others.
Apply the Fundamental Counting Principle: Multiply the number of choices for each question (2) by itself for the total number of questions (6). This can be expressed mathematically as 2^6.
Conclude that the total number of ways to answer the quiz is given by the expression 2^6, which represents the total combinations of answers for the six questions.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Fundamental Counting Principle
The Fundamental Counting Principle states that if there are 'n' ways to do one thing and 'm' ways to do another, then there are n × m ways to perform both actions. This principle is essential for calculating the total number of outcomes in scenarios where multiple independent choices are made.
Fundamental Counting Principle
Binary Outcomes
In a true or false quiz, each question has two possible outcomes: true or false. This binary nature simplifies the application of the Fundamental Counting Principle, as each question can be treated as an independent event with two choices.
Exponential Growth of Outcomes
When applying the Fundamental Counting Principle to a six-question true or false quiz, the total number of ways to answer the quiz can be calculated as 2 raised to the power of the number of questions (2^6). This illustrates how the number of outcomes grows exponentially with the number of questions.
