Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Fundamental Counting Principle
3:18 minutes
Problem 4.4.8
Textbook Question
Soccer Shootout In the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019, a tie at the end of two overtime periods leads to a “shootout” with five kicks taken by each team from the penalty mark. Each kick must be taken by a different player. How many ways can 5 players be selected from the 11 eligible players? For the 5 selected players, how many ways can they be designated as first, second, third, fourth, and fifth?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves two parts: (1) selecting 5 players from 11 eligible players, and (2) arranging the selected 5 players in a specific order (first, second, third, fourth, and fifth).
Step 2: To calculate the number of ways to select 5 players from 11, use the combination formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>C</mi><mo>(</mo><mi>n</mi><mo>,</mo><mi>r</mi><mo>)</mo><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>n</mi><mo>!</mo></mrow><mrow><mi>r</mi><mo>!</mo><mo>(</mo><mi>n</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>r</mi><mo>)</mo><mo>!</mo></mrow></mfrac></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>n</mi></math> is the total number of players (11) and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>r</mi></math> is the number of players to be selected (5).
Step 3: Substitute <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>n</mi><mo>=</mo><mn>11</mn></math> and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>r</mi><mo>=</mo><mn>5</mn></math> into the combination formula to compute the number of ways to select 5 players: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>C</mi><mo>(</mo><mn>11</mn><mo>,</mo><mn>5</mn><mo>)</mo><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mn>11</mn><mo>!</mo></mrow><mrow><mn>5</mn><mo>!</mo><mo>(</mo><mn>11</mn><mo>-</mo><mn>5</mn><mo>)</mo><mo>!</mo></mrow></mfrac></math>.
Step 4: To calculate the number of ways to arrange the 5 selected players in a specific order, use the permutation formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>P</mi><mo>(</mo><mi>n</mi><mo>,</mo><mi>r</mi><mo>)</mo><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>n</mi><mo>!</mo></mrow><mrow><mo>(</mo><mi>n</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>r</mi><mo>)</mo><mo>!</mo></mrow></mfrac></math>. Substitute <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>n</mi><mo>=</mo><mn>5</mn></math> and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>r</mi><mo>=</mo><mn>5</mn></math> to compute the number of arrangements: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>P</mi><mo>(</mo><mn>5</mn><mo>,</mo><mn>5</mn><mo>)</mo><mo>=</mo><mn>5</mn><mo>!</mo></math>.
Step 5: Multiply the results from Step 3 (number of ways to select 5 players) and Step 4 (number of ways to arrange the 5 players) to find the total number of ways to select and arrange the players.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Combinations
Combinations refer to the selection of items from a larger set where the order does not matter. In this context, we need to choose 5 players from a pool of 11 eligible players. The formula for combinations is given by C(n, k) = n! / (k!(n-k)!), where n is the total number of items, k is the number of items to choose, and '!' denotes factorial.
Permutations
Permutations involve the arrangement of items where the order does matter. After selecting 5 players, we need to determine the different ways to assign them to specific kicking positions (first, second, etc.). The number of permutations of k items from a set of n is calculated using the formula P(n, k) = n! / (n-k)!, which accounts for the order of selection.
07:11
Introduction to Permutations
Factorial
Factorial is a mathematical operation that multiplies a number by all positive integers less than it. It is denoted by n! and is crucial in both combinations and permutations calculations. For example, 5! = 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120. Understanding factorials is essential for calculating the total number of ways to select and arrange players in this soccer shootout scenario.
