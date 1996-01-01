If the sample variance of hourly wages is , what is the sample standard deviation?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best explains why the is less desirable than the as a measure of dispersion?
A
The only considers the smallest and largest values, ignoring all other data points.
B
The is unaffected by outliers, while the is sensitive to them.
C
The is always smaller than the for any data set.
D
The requires the data to be , while the does not.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what the range measures. The range is the difference between the maximum and minimum values in a data set, calculated as \(\text{Range} = \text{Max} - \text{Min}\).
Step 2: Recognize that the range only uses two data points (the smallest and largest), and ignores all other values in the data set, which means it does not reflect the overall variability of the data.
Step 3: Understand what the standard deviation measures. The standard deviation considers how each data point deviates from the mean, providing a measure of spread that incorporates all data points.
Step 4: Compare sensitivity to outliers. The range is highly sensitive to outliers because it depends solely on the extreme values, while the standard deviation also reflects the spread of the entire data set but is influenced by all values, including outliers.
Step 5: Conclude why the range is less desirable: because it ignores the distribution of all intermediate data points and only focuses on extremes, it can give a misleading picture of variability compared to the standard deviation, which provides a more comprehensive measure of dispersion.
Watch next
Master Calculating Standard Deviation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
1
views
Multiple Choice
What is the most likely effect on the of a data set if the were removed from the data set?
3
views
Multiple Choice
If a set of data has a standard deviation of , which of the following must be true about the data values?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you have two histograms, and , each representing the distribution of exam scores for two different classes. Histogram shows scores tightly clustered around the mean, while Histogram shows scores spread out over a wider range. Which histogram depicts a higher standard deviation?
2
views
Standard Deviation practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations