As the standard deviation decreases, what happens to the graph of the normal distribution curve?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Which of the following is not a property of the ?
Suppose you are shown four histograms, each representing a different data set with the same mean . Which data set is most likely to have the smallest standard deviation ?
If a set of data has a standard deviation of , which of the following must be true about the data?
Given the data set , what is the standard deviation of the data? Round your answer to the nearest whole number.
Regarding measures of variability, which of the following statistics can take on negative values?
Suppose you have two histograms, Histogram A and Histogram B, each representing the distribution of exam scores for two different classes. Histogram A shows scores tightly clustered around the , while Histogram B shows scores spread out over a wider range. Based on this information, which histogram depicts a higher ?
Standard Deviation practice set
