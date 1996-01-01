Which of the following best describes the relationship between and for a data set?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
Suppose you are shown four histograms, each representing a different data set with the same mean . Which data set is most likely to have the smallest standard deviation ?
A
The data set with values spread out evenly across a wide range.
B
The data set where all values are tightly clustered around the mean .
C
The data set with a uniform distribution from the minimum to the maximum value.
D
The data set with two distinct peaks far from the mean .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the standard deviation measures the average distance of data points from the mean, reflecting the spread or variability of the data.
Recognize that if all data values are tightly clustered around the mean, the distances from the mean are small, leading to a smaller standard deviation.
Contrast this with data sets where values are spread out evenly across a wide range or have multiple peaks far from the mean, which increase the average distance from the mean and thus increase the standard deviation.
Recall that a uniform distribution spreads values evenly across a range, so the data points are not clustered, resulting in a larger standard deviation compared to tightly clustered data.
Conclude that among the given options, the data set with values tightly clustered around the mean will have the smallest standard deviation because the variability is minimal.
