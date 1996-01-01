Mathematically, the normal distribution's probability density function is given by: \[f(x) = \frac{1}{\sigma \sqrt{2\pi}} e^{-\frac{(x-\mu)^2}{2\sigma^2}}\] Notice that as \( \sigma \) decreases, the denominator \( \sigma \sqrt{2\pi} \) becomes smaller, making the height of the curve larger near the mean.