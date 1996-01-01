According to the range rule of thumb, the standard deviation of a data set can be roughly estimated as which of the following expressions?
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
If a set of data has a standard deviation of , which of the following must be true about the data?
A
All the data values are equal to each other.
B
The data values are all positive.
C
The mean of the data is .
D
There are at least two different values in the data set.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of standard deviation: it measures the amount of variation or dispersion of a set of data values from their mean.
Understand that a standard deviation of 0 means there is no variation in the data values; all values must be exactly the same.
Recognize that if all data values are equal, then the difference between each data value and the mean is zero, which leads to a standard deviation of zero.
Note that the data values being all equal does not imply they must be positive or that the mean must be zero; the values could be any constant number.
Conclude that the only statement that must be true when the standard deviation is zero is that all the data values are equal to each other.
