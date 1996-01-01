In the context of statistics, how can the (standard deviation) be used to specify uncertainty in a set of measurements?
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
For a bell-shaped data set, approximately what percentage of the data will be in the interval to ?
A
About 99.7%
B
About 50%
C
About 68%
D
About 95%
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the problem refers to a bell-shaped data set, which typically implies a normal distribution characterized by its mean (\$\mu\$) and standard deviation (\$\sigma\$).
Recall the Empirical Rule (or 68-95-99.7 rule), which describes the percentage of data within certain intervals around the mean in a normal distribution.
According to the Empirical Rule, approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation of the mean, i.e., in the interval \$\mu - \sigma\$ to \$\mu + \sigma\$.
Understand that the other percentages given (about 95% and about 99.7%) correspond to intervals of two and three standard deviations from the mean, respectively.
Therefore, the interval \$\mu - \sigma\$ to \$\mu + \sigma\$ contains about 68% of the data in a normal distribution.
