Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
According to the range rule of thumb, the standard deviation of a data set can be roughly estimated as which of the following expressions?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the range rule of thumb is a simple method to estimate the standard deviation of a data set using the range, which is the difference between the maximum and minimum values.
Recall that the standard deviation measures the average amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values.
The range rule of thumb approximates the standard deviation by dividing the range by a constant, which is chosen based on typical data distributions.
Recognize that the commonly used constant in this rule is 4, so the estimated standard deviation is given by the formula: \(\text{Standard Deviation} \approx \frac{\text{Range}}{4}\).
This formula provides a quick estimate and is especially useful when the exact standard deviation is difficult to calculate or when only the range is known.
