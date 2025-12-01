Which of the following calculations is not derived from the confidence interval for a population mean ?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 57m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Long Life? In a survey of 35 adult Americans, it was found that the mean age (in years) that people would like to live to is 87.9 with a standard deviation of 15.5. An analysis of the raw data indicates the distribution is skewed left.
b. Construct and interpret a 95% confidence interval for the mean.
Watch next
Master Population Standard Deviation Known with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
In the context of confidence intervals for population mean, an interval estimate is used to estimate .
A properly drawn random sample of one thousand individuals is used to estimate a population mean. The sampling error for the sample mean is roughly plus or minus what percent of the population mean (assuming a normal distribution and no prior knowledge of population standard deviation)?
If the significance level is , what is the corresponding confidence level for a confidence interval for the population mean?
Gas prices are getting more and more expensive. The average gas price, from a random sample of 100 gas stations, was \$3.50. It is assumed that gas prices have a standard deviation of \$0.04. Construct an 80% confidence interval for the true mean gas price in the United States.
Books get more and more expensive every semester, but the distribution of their prices is always normal. 25 randomly selected students in your school spent, on average \$500 with a standard deviation of \$50. Construct a 98% confidence interval for the true spending on books.
You want to purchase one of the new Altima. You randomly select 400 dealerships across the United States and find a mean of \$25,000. Assume a population standard deviation of \$2500. Construct and interpret a 94% confidence interval for the true mean price for the new Nissan Altima.