Why is the considered a resistant measure of center in statistics?
What is the median of the data set containing only the value ?
Given the ordered data set , , , , , , if the median is , what is the value of ?
The box plot below represents a data set with the following five-number summary: minimum = , first quartile = , median = , third quartile = , maximum = . What is the value of the median?
Resistant Measures Listed below are 10 wait times (minutes) for “Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster” at 10 AM (from Data Set 33 “Disney World Wait Times”). The data are listed in order from lowest to highest. Find the mean and median of these ten values. Then find the mean and median after excluding the value of 180, which appears to be an outlier. Compare the two sets of results. How much was the mean affected by the inclusion of the outlier? How much is the median affected by the inclusion of the outlier?
15 20 25 30 30 35 45 50 50 180
Critical Thinking. For Exercises 5–20, watch out for these little buggers. Each of these exercises involves some feature that is somewhat tricky. Find the (a) mean, (b) median, (c) mode, (d) midrange, and then answer the given question.
Geography Majors The data listed below are estimated incomes (dollars) of students who graduated from the University of North Carolina (UNC) after majoring in geography. The data are based on graduates in the year 1984. The income of basketball superstar Michael Jordan (a 1984 UNC graduate and geography major) is included. Does his income have much of an effect on the measures of center? Based on these data, would the college have been justified by saying that the mean income of a graduate in their geography program is greater than \$250,000?
17,466 18,085 17,875 19,339 19,682 19,610 18,259 16,354 2,200,000
Median practice set
