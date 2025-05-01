In the context of regression analysis, what is a residual, and what does it indicate when a residual is positive ( > )?
12. Regression
Residuals
Multiple Choice
In a simple linear regression, the residual is defined as . What does a negative residual () mean for an observation?
A
The slope of the regression line is negative.
B
The prediction error is zero (the point lies exactly on the regression line).
C
The observed value is greater than the predicted value (the point lies above the regression line).
D
The observed value is less than the predicted value (the point lies below the regression line).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of the residual in simple linear regression: \(e = y - \hat{y}\), where \(y\) is the observed value and \(\hat{y}\) is the predicted value from the regression line.
Understand that the residual represents the vertical distance between the observed data point and the predicted value on the regression line.
If the residual \(e\) is negative, this means \(y - \hat{y} < 0\), or equivalently, \(y < \hat{y}\).
Interpret this inequality: the observed value \(y\) is less than the predicted value \(\hat{y}\), so the data point lies below the regression line.
Therefore, a negative residual indicates that the prediction overestimates the actual observed value for that data point.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
In the context of regression analysis, what is a residual (), and what does it indicate when a residual is positive ()?
Textbook Question
[DATA] The following data represent the height (inches) of boys between the ages of 2 and 10 years.
b. Compute the standard error of the estimate, Sₑ.
Multiple Choice
In a linear regression, a residual is defined as . What does it mean when a residual is positive?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following residual plots suggest that a linear regression model is appropriate?
Textbook Question
1. What is a residual? Explain when a residual is positive, negative, and zero.
