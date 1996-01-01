Suppose a bag contains orange marbles and blue marbles. If you randomly pick one marble from the bag and then flip a fair coin, what is the probability of picking an orange marble and flipping tails?
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Which of the following best defines a binary variable?
A variable that can take any value within a given range
A variable that can take only two possible values, such as and
A variable that measures the time until an event occurs
A variable that represents categories with more than two levels
Understand that a binary variable is a type of categorical variable with exactly two possible values or categories.
Recognize that these two values often represent two distinct states, such as 0 and 1, yes and no, or true and false.
Contrast this with other types of variables: continuous variables can take any value within a range, time-to-event variables measure duration until an event, and categorical variables with more than two levels have multiple categories.
Therefore, the defining characteristic of a binary variable is its limitation to only two possible values.
Summarize that the best definition of a binary variable is one that can take only two possible values, such as 0 and 1.
