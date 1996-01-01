If is what percent of ? Identify the percent, amount, and base in this problem.
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Suppose a bag contains orange marbles and blue marbles. If you randomly pick one marble from the bag and then flip a fair coin, what is the probability of picking an orange marble and flipping tails?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the total number of marbles in the bag by adding the number of orange marbles and blue marbles: total marbles = 3 + 5.
Calculate the probability of picking an orange marble by dividing the number of orange marbles by the total number of marbles: \(\frac{3}{8}\).
Recognize that the coin is fair, so the probability of flipping tails is \(\frac{1}{2}\).
Since picking a marble and flipping a coin are independent events, multiply their probabilities to find the combined probability: \(\frac{3}{8} \times \frac{1}{2}\).
Express the final probability as a simplified fraction representing the chance of both picking an orange marble and flipping tails.
