Based on the scatterplot, select the most likely value of the linear correlation coefficient .
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In a regression and correlation analysis, if
= 1, then which of the following statements is true?
A
There is no linear relationship between the variables.
B
The correlation coefficient must be .
C
All data points lie exactly on the regression line.
D
The regression line has a slope of .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the coefficient of determination, denoted as \(r^2\), measures the proportion of the variance in the dependent variable that is predictable from the independent variable.
Understand that when \(r^2 = 1\), it means 100% of the variance in the dependent variable is explained by the regression model, indicating a perfect fit.
Recognize that a perfect fit implies all data points lie exactly on the regression line, meaning there is a perfect linear relationship between the variables.
Note that if \(r^2 = 1\), the correlation coefficient \(r\) must be either +1 or -1, not zero, because zero correlation means no linear relationship.
Conclude that the regression line does not necessarily have a slope of zero; instead, the slope corresponds to the exact linear relationship that fits all points perfectly.
Watch next
Master Correlation Coefficient with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
1
views
Multiple Choice
Correlation analysis is used to determine which of the following between two variables?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the possible range of values for the correlation coefficient ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given the following paired data: , , , , what is the value of the Pearson correlation coefficient for this data set?
2
views
Multiple Choice
The correlation coefficient measures only the strength of the relationship between variables.
2
views
Correlation Coefficient practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations