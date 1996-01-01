Unlike , adjusted explicitly accounts for which of the following in regression analysis?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Based on the scatterplot, select the most likely value of the linear correlation coefficient .
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the linear correlation coefficient \(r\) measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables. It ranges from \(-1\) to \$1\(, where values close to \)1\( indicate a strong positive linear relationship, values close to \)-1\( indicate a strong negative linear relationship, and values near \)0$ indicate little to no linear relationship.
Step 2: Examine the scatterplot carefully to determine the overall pattern of the data points. Look for whether the points tend to rise together (positive correlation), fall together (negative correlation), or show no clear pattern (no correlation).
Step 3: Assess the strength of the relationship by observing how tightly the points cluster around an imaginary straight line. A tight cluster suggests a correlation coefficient close to \$1\( or \)-1\(, while a more scattered pattern suggests a value closer to \)0$.
Step 4: Determine the sign of the correlation coefficient based on the direction of the trend. If the points slope downward from left to right, the correlation is negative; if they slope upward, it is positive.
Step 5: Based on the scatterplot's pattern and direction, select the most appropriate value of \(r\) from the given options (\$0.9\(, \)-0.8\(, \)0\(, \)1$) that best matches the observed strength and direction of the linear relationship.
Watch next
Master Correlation Coefficient with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
If you find a correlational relationship between two variables, which of the following statements is correct?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the correlation coefficient is correct?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given four scatterplots labeled , , , and , each showing a different relationship between two variables, which plot most likely represents the strongest linear correlation (either positive or negative) between the variables?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Correlation analysis is used to determine which of the following between two variables?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the possible range of values for the correlation coefficient ?
2
views
Correlation Coefficient practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations