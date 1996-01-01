Given four normal curves with the same mean () but different spreads, which one of the following curves has the smallest standard deviation ()?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
Which one of the following is the positive square root of the ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the variance of a data set measures the average squared deviation from the mean, which means it is expressed in squared units.
Recall that the square root of the variance is called the standard deviation, which brings the measure back to the original units of the data.
Recognize that the median and mode are measures of central tendency, not measures of spread or variability, so they are not related to the square root of the variance.
Recall that the mean is also a measure of central tendency and does not represent the square root of the variance.
Therefore, conclude that the positive square root of the variance is the standard deviation.
