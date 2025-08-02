What is the coefficient of determination for two variables that have perfect positive linear correlation or perfect negative linear correlation? Interpret your answer.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 22m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
"Old Vehicles In Exercises 31–34, use the figure shown at the left.
33. Coefficient of Determination Find the coefficient of determination r^2 and interpret the results."
"In Exercises 7-10, use the value of the correlation coefficient r to calculate the coefficient of determination r^2. What does this tell you about the explained variation of the data about the regression line? about the unexplained variation?
7. r =0.465"
8.r =- 0.328
8.r =- 0.328"
10. r =0.881
10. r =0.881"
"Finding the Coefficient of Determination and the Standard Error of Estimate In Exercises 11-20, use the data to (a) find the coefficient of determination r^2 and interpret the result,
12. [APPLET] Median and Mean Hourly Wages The table shows the median and mean hourly wages (in dollars) in 10 states in a recent year. The equation of the regression line is y = 1.208x + 1.495. (Source: U.S. Census Bureau)
"[APPLET] For Exercises 2–9, use the data in the table, which shows the average annual salaries (both in thousands of dollars) for librarians and postsecondary library science teachers in the United States for 12 years. (Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)
7. Find the coefficient of determination r^2 and interpret the result."
8. Find the standard error of estimate Se and interpret the result.
8. Find the standard error of estimate Se and interpret the result."