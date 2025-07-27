A retail analyst is studying the relationship between the number of in-store promotional displays (x) and weekly sales revenue (y) at 12 store locations. Use the data below and a calculator to find the coefficient of determination.
"In Exercises 7-10, use the value of the correlation coefficient r to calculate the coefficient of determination r^2. What does this tell you about the explained variation of the data about the regression line? about the unexplained variation?
10. r =0.881"
"In Exercises 13-16, use the value of the correlation coefficient r to calculate the coefficient of determination r^2. What does this tell you about the explained variation of the data about the regression line? about the unexplained variation?
15. r = 0.642"
"In Exercises 13-16, use the value of the correlation coefficient r to calculate the coefficient of determination r^2. What does this tell you about the explained variation of the data about the regression line? about the unexplained variation?
13. r =- 0.450"
"In Exercises 7-10, use the value of the correlation coefficient r to calculate the coefficient of determination r^2. What does this tell you about the explained variation of the data about the regression line? about the unexplained variation?
8.r =- 0.328"
"Finding the Coefficient of Determination and the Standard Error of Estimate In Exercises 11-20, use the data to (a) find the coefficient of determination r^2 and interpret the result,
12. [APPLET] Median and Mean Hourly Wages The table shows the median and mean hourly wages (in dollars) in 10 states in a recent year. The equation of the regression line is y = 1.208x + 1.495. (Source: U.S. Census Bureau)
"
In a given dataset, you determine the value of the correlation coefficient to be . Find the coefficient of determination. What does this tell you about the explained variation of the data about the regression line? What about the unexplained variation?