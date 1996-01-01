Which of the following best explains why one graph appears skewed and one graph appears symmetric when visualizing data?
Suppose a bar graph displays the political party affiliation of poll respondents in November
2012, with the following percentages: Democrats: , Republicans: , Independents: . Based on this graph, which percentage of poll respondents were Democrats in November 2012?
Which of the following best describes how an ogive differs from a frequency polygon when visualizing quantitative data?
Which of the following best describes a small embedded line graph that illustrates a single trend within a larger dataset or report?
A bar graph displays the number of students in different college majors: Biology, Engineering, History, and Art. Based on this graph, what conclusion can someone draw about the data presented?
When visualizing quantitative data using a histogram, which of the following correctly describes the shape of the distribution?
Suppose you are shown a bar chart displaying the number of students in different majors at a university. Which of these statements best describes the information presented by the graph?
