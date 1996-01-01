A dot plot would be most appropriate to display which one of the following types of data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best explains why one graph appears skewed and one graph appears symmetric when visualizing data?
A
The distribution of the data values in one dataset is not centered and has a longer tail on one side, while the other dataset’s values are evenly distributed around the center.
B
The type of graph used automatically determines whether the data will appear skewed or symmetric, regardless of the data values.
C
A graph appears symmetric only if all data values are identical.
D
Skewness and symmetry are only properties of qualitative data, not quantitative data.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of skewness and symmetry in data distributions. Skewness refers to the asymmetry in the distribution of data values, where one tail is longer or fatter than the other, while symmetry means the data values are evenly distributed around a central point.
Recognize that the shape of a graph (such as a histogram or boxplot) reflects the underlying distribution of the data values, not the type of graph itself. The graph visually represents how data points are spread out.
Identify that a skewed graph occurs when the data distribution is not centered and has a longer tail on one side, indicating that values are more spread out in that direction.
Note that a symmetric graph appears when data values are evenly distributed around the center, meaning the left and right sides of the graph are roughly mirror images.
Conclude that skewness and symmetry are properties of quantitative data distributions and are determined by the actual data values, not by the graph type or whether data values are identical.
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data practice set
