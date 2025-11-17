38. Getting to Work According to a survey, the probability that a randomly selected worker primarily rides a bicycle to work is 0.792. The probability that a randomly selected worker primarily takes public transportation to work is 0.071. (c) What is the probability that a randomly selected worker does not ride a bicycle to work?
Derivatives
In finance, a derivative is a financial asset whose value is determined (derived) from a bundle of various assets, such as mortgages. Suppose a randomly selected mortgage has a probability of 0.01 of default.
c. What is the probability the derivative becomes worthless? That is, at least one of the mortgages defaults?
In Problems 5–12, a probability experiment is conducted in which the sample space of the experiment is S={1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12}S = \{1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12\}S={1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12}. Let event E={2,3,4,5,6,7}E = \{2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7\}E={2,3,4,5,6,7}, event F={5,6,7,8,9}F = \{5, 6, 7, 8, 9\}F={5,6,7,8,9}, event G={9,10,11,12}G = \{9, 10, 11, 12\}G={9,10,11,12}, and event H={2,3,4}H = \{2, 3, 4\}H={2,3,4}. Assume that each outcome is equally likely.
List the outcomes in Ec. Find P(Ec).
In Problems 5–12, a probability experiment is conducted in which the sample space of the experiment is S={1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12}S = \{1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12\}S={1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12}. Let event E={2,3,4,5,6,7}E = \{2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7\}E={2,3,4,5,6,7}, event F={5,6,7,8,9}F = \{5, 6, 7, 8, 9\}F={5,6,7,8,9}, event G={9,10,11,12}G = \{9, 10, 11, 12\}G={9,10,11,12}, and event H={2,3,4}H = \{2, 3, 4\}H={2,3,4}. Assume that each outcome is equally likely.
List the outcomes in Fc. Find P(Fc).
[NW] Life Expectancy
The probability that a randomly selected 40-year-old male will live to be 41 years old is 0.99757, according to the National Vital Statistics Report, Vol. 56, No. 9.
c. What is the probability that at least one of five randomly selected 40-year-old males will not live to be 41 years old? Would it be unusual if at least one of five randomly selected 40-year-old males did not live to be 41 years old?
Reliability and Redundancy, Part II
See Problem 21. Suppose a particular airline component has a probability of failure of 0.03 and is part of a triple modular redundancy system.
a. What is the probability the system does not fail?
Bowling
Suppose that Ralph gets a strike when bowling 30% of the time.
c. When events are independent, their complements are independent as well. Use this result to determine the probability that Ralph gets a turkey, but fails to get a clover (four strikes in a row).
Stocks Suppose your financial advisor recommends three stocks to you. He claims the likelihood that the first stock will increase in value at least 10% within the next year is 0.7, the likelihood the second stock will increase in value at least 10% within the next year is 0.55, and the likelihood the third stock will increase at least 10% within the next year is 0.20. Would it be unusual for all three stocks to increase at least 10%, assuming the stocks behave independently of each other?