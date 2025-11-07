[NW] Life Expectancy

The probability that a randomly selected 40-year-old male will live to be 41 years old is 0.99757, according to the National Vital Statistics Report, Vol. 56, No. 9.





c. What is the probability that at least one of five randomly selected 40-year-old males will not live to be 41 years old? Would it be unusual if at least one of five randomly selected 40-year-old males did not live to be 41 years old?