In Problems 5–12, a probability experiment is conducted in which the sample space of the experiment is S={1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12}S = \{1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12\}S={1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12}. Let event E={2,3,4,5,6,7}E = \{2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7\}E={2,3,4,5,6,7}, event F={5,6,7,8,9}F = \{5, 6, 7, 8, 9\}F={5,6,7,8,9}, event G={9,10,11,12}G = \{9, 10, 11, 12\}G={9,10,11,12}, and event H={2,3,4}H = \{2, 3, 4\}H={2,3,4}. Assume that each outcome is equally likely.
List the outcomes in Ec. Find P(Ec).