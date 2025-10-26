Acceptance Sampling Suppose that a shipment of 120 electronic components contains 4 defective components. To determine whether the shipment should be accepted, a quality-control engineer randomly selects 4 of the components and tests them. If 1 or more of the components is defective, the shipment is rejected. What is the probability that the shipment is rejected?
[NW] Life Expectancy
The probability that a randomly selected 40-year-old male will live to be 41 years old is 0.99757, according to the National Vital Statistics Report, Vol. 56, No. 9.
c. What is the probability that at least one of five randomly selected 40-year-old males will not live to be 41 years old? Would it be unusual if at least one of five randomly selected 40-year-old males did not live to be 41 years old?
Complement Rule
Independent Events
Probability of 'At Least One' Event
38. Getting to Work According to a survey, the probability that a randomly selected worker primarily rides a bicycle to work is 0.792. The probability that a randomly selected worker primarily takes public transportation to work is 0.071. (c) What is the probability that a randomly selected worker does not ride a bicycle to work?
In Problems 5–12, a probability experiment is conducted in which the sample space of the experiment is S={1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12}S = \{1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12\}S={1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12}. Let event E={2,3,4,5,6,7}E = \{2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7\}E={2,3,4,5,6,7}, event F={5,6,7,8,9}F = \{5, 6, 7, 8, 9\}F={5,6,7,8,9}, event G={9,10,11,12}G = \{9, 10, 11, 12\}G={9,10,11,12}, and event H={2,3,4}H = \{2, 3, 4\}H={2,3,4}. Assume that each outcome is equally likely.
List the outcomes in Fc. Find P(Fc).
Reliability and Redundancy, Part II
See Problem 21. Suppose a particular airline component has a probability of failure of 0.03 and is part of a triple modular redundancy system.
a. What is the probability the system does not fail?
When drawing a marble out of a bag of red, green, and yellow marbles 8 times, a red or yellow marble is drawn 6 times. What is the probability of drawing a green marble?
A weatherman states that the probability that it will rain tomorrow is 10%, or 0.1, & the probability that it will snow is 25%, or 0.25. What is the probability that it will not rain or snow?
California Lottery Let A denote the event of placing a \$1 straight bet on the California Daily 4 lottery and winning. There are 10,000 different ways that you can select the four digits (with repetition allowed) in this lottery, and only one of those four-digit numbers will be the winner. What is the value of P(A)? What is the value of P(Abar)?