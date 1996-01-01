If the correlation coefficient between and is equal to , which of the following statements is true?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not measured or described by a (correlation coefficient)?
A
The direction of the linear relationship between two variables
B
The strength of the linear relationship between two variables
C
Whether the relationship between two variables is (positive) or (negative)
D
The slope of the regression line between two variables ()
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the correlation coefficient measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Recall that the correlation coefficient ranges from -1 to 1, where values close to 1 or -1 indicate a strong linear relationship, and values close to 0 indicate a weak or no linear relationship.
Recognize that the correlation coefficient indicates whether the relationship is positive (both variables increase together) or negative (one variable increases while the other decreases).
Note that the correlation coefficient does not provide information about the slope of the regression line, which quantifies the rate of change between the variables.
Therefore, the slope of the regression line is not measured or described by the correlation coefficient.
Watch next
Master Correlation Coefficient with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
1
views
Multiple Choice
If the coefficient of determination is high, can we conclude that there is a causal relationship between the two variables? Choose the best answer.
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which value of the correlation coefficient indicates a stronger linear relationship between two variables: or ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scatterplots best represents a correlation coefficient of ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which value of the correlation coefficient indicates a stronger correlation than ?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which value of the correlation coefficient indicates a stronger correlation than ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following values of the correlation coefficient indicates the strongest correlation?
2
views
Correlation Coefficient practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations