Given the following correlation coefficients calculated from a dataset, which pair of variables has the strongest correlation? and : ; and : ; and : ; and :
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
If the coefficient of determination is high, can we conclude that there is a causal relationship between the two variables? Choose the best answer.
A
No, a high value indicates a strong association but does not imply causation.
B
Yes, as long as the sample size is large, a high proves causality.
C
Yes, a high value always means one variable causes the other.
D
No, a high value only shows that the variables are unrelated.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the coefficient of determination, denoted as \(r^{2}\), measures the proportion of variance in the dependent variable that is predictable from the independent variable.
Recognize that a high \(r^{2}\) value indicates a strong association or correlation between the two variables, meaning they move together in a predictable pattern.
Recall the important statistical principle that correlation does not imply causation; a strong association does not prove that changes in one variable cause changes in the other.
Consider that other factors such as lurking variables, confounding variables, or coincidence could explain the association without a causal link.
Therefore, conclude that while a high \(r^{2}\) suggests a strong relationship, it does not by itself establish a causal relationship between the variables.
Watch next
Master Correlation Coefficient with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
If the coefficient of determination is , what is the absolute value of the correlation coefficient ?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following values of the correlation coefficient represents a weak positive correlation?
3
views
Multiple Choice
If the correlation coefficient between and is equal to , which of the following statements is true?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which value of the correlation coefficient indicates a stronger linear relationship between two variables: or ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scatterplots best represents a correlation coefficient of ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not measured or described by a (correlation coefficient)?
3
views
Correlation Coefficient practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations