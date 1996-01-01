Which of the following best describes the relationship between two variables in a scatterplot that shows points closely clustered around a straight line that slopes upward from left to right?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scatterplots best shows an outlier in only the -direction?
A
A scatterplot where all points are clustered along a straight line except for one point that is far above the line.
B
A scatterplot where all points are tightly clustered with no apparent outliers.
C
A scatterplot where all points are clustered along a straight line except for one point that is far to the right but at the same vertical level as the others.
D
A scatterplot where all points are evenly spread out in a circular pattern.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what an outlier in the x-direction means: it is a data point whose x-value is significantly different from the other x-values, while its y-value is similar to the rest.
Examine each scatterplot description to identify where the unusual point lies relative to the x-axis and y-axis.
For the first option, the outlier is far above the line, meaning the y-value is unusual, so this is an outlier in the y-direction, not x-direction.
The second option describes no outliers, so it cannot show an outlier in any direction.
The third option describes a point far to the right but at the same vertical level, meaning the x-value is unusual but the y-value is typical, which matches an outlier in the x-direction.
