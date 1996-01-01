Which scatterplot provides evidence of a relationship between the variable and the variable ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a scatterplot and its primary use in statistics?
A
A scatterplot is a diagram that shows the probability distribution of a single variable using a curve.
B
A scatterplot is a table that summarizes the frequencies of categorical variables to show their distribution.
C
A scatterplot is a type of bar chart used to compare the means of different groups.
D
A scatterplot is a graph that displays individual data points for two variables, helping us visually assess the relationship or correlation between them.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a scatterplot is a graphical representation used in statistics to display data points for two variables on a Cartesian plane.
Recognize that each point on the scatterplot corresponds to one observation with coordinates representing values of the two variables.
Know that the primary use of a scatterplot is to visually assess the relationship or correlation between the two variables, such as identifying patterns, trends, or clusters.
Differentiate a scatterplot from other graphical tools: it is not a probability distribution curve, a frequency table, or a bar chart.
Conclude that the best description of a scatterplot is that it displays individual data points for two variables to help analyze their relationship.
Watch next
