Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following describes a compound event in probability?
A
An event that consists of two or more simple events combined, such as getting a head and rolling a six.
B
An event that has a probability of , such as drawing a green card from a standard deck.
C
An event that is certain to occur, such as the probability of the sample space.
D
An event that cannot be broken down into simpler events, such as drawing a red card from a deck.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a simple event in probability. A simple event is an outcome that cannot be broken down further, such as flipping a head on a coin or rolling a six on a die.
Step 2: Recognize that a compound event involves combining two or more simple events. For example, getting a head on a coin flip AND rolling a six on a die simultaneously is a compound event.
Step 3: Review the other options to distinguish them from compound events: an event with probability zero is impossible, an event certain to occur is the entire sample space, and an event that cannot be broken down is a simple event.
Step 4: Conclude that the correct description of a compound event is one that consists of two or more simple events combined, such as getting a head and rolling a six.
Step 5: Remember that compound events often involve the use of operations like AND (intersection) or OR (union) when calculating their probabilities.
