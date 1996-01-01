In a survey, people are classified based on whether they can see the sunrise, the sunset, both, or neither. Which of the following best describes the joint relative frequency for the people who can only see the sunset?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In the context of a chart, which of the following best describes the assumption about the sample size for each subgroup?
A
The sample size for each subgroup is constant.
B
The sample size for each subgroup can vary widely without affecting the chart.
C
The sample size must always be less than .
D
The sample size is assumed to be unknown.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a p chart (proportion chart) is used to monitor the proportion of defective items in a process over time, where data is collected in subgroups or samples.
Recognize that the calculation of control limits in a p chart depends on the sample size of each subgroup because the variability of the proportion is influenced by the number of observations.
Recall the formula for the standard error of the proportion in a p chart: \(\sqrt{\frac{p(1-p)}{n}}\), where \(p\) is the average proportion defective and \(n\) is the sample size of the subgroup.
Note that if the sample size varies widely between subgroups, the control limits would also vary, making the chart harder to interpret and less reliable.
Therefore, the standard assumption for a p chart is that the sample size for each subgroup is constant, ensuring consistent control limits and meaningful comparison across subgroups.
