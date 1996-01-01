Which of the following best describes the difference between relative frequency and cumulative frequency in probability?
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability, which statement best describes a as compared to a ?
A
A gives the probabilities of the values of a single variable by (summing) or (integrating) over the possible values of other variables, while a gives the probabilities of one variable given that another variable has a specific value.
B
A is only used for continuous variables, while a is only used for discrete variables.
C
A gives the probabilities of one variable given that another variable has a specific value, while a gives the probabilities of a single variable by (summing) over the possible values of other variables.
D
Both and always refer to the probability of two variables occurring together.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a marginal distribution focuses on the probabilities of a single variable without considering the specific values of other variables. It is obtained by summing (for discrete variables) or integrating (for continuous variables) the joint probabilities over the other variables.
Recognize that a conditional distribution describes the probability of one variable given that another variable is fixed at a certain value. This means it looks at probabilities within a subset of the data where the condition holds true.
Recall the formula for marginal distribution from a joint distribution \(P(X, Y)\): the marginal distribution of \(X\) is \(P(X = x) = \sum_y P(X = x, Y = y)\) for discrete variables, or \(P(X = x) = \int P(X = x, Y = y) \, dy\) for continuous variables.
Recall the formula for conditional distribution: \(P(X = x \mid Y = y) = \frac{P(X = x, Y = y)}{P(Y = y)}\), which shows the probability of \(X\) given a fixed value of \(Y\).
Compare the definitions and formulas to see that marginal distributions summarize over other variables, while conditional distributions focus on probabilities given a specific value of another variable.
