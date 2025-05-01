An economist wonders if the inflation rate is linearly correlated with the unemployment rate and is looking to use the results of their analysis for further study. They take a random sample of recent months and record the unemployment rate and inflation rate. They find r = 0.23 r=0.23 and run a hypothesis test, getting a P − v a l u e P-value of 0.35 0.35 . Interpret the value of r r and results of the test.