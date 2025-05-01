An economist wonders if the inflation rate is linearly correlated with the unemployment rate and is looking to use the results of their analysis for further study. They take a random sample of recent months and record the unemployment rate and inflation rate. They find and run a hypothesis test, getting a of . Interpret the value of and results of the test.
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 10m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 9m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 6m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 4m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions37m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions28m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors17m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples5h 37m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Variances and F Distribution29m
- Two Variances - Graphing Calculator16m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 33m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel11m
- Inferences for Slope31m
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - Excel19m
- Multiple Regression - Excel29m
- Quadratic Regression15m
- Quadratic Regression - Excel10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA2h 28m
11. Correlation
Hypothesis Tests for Correlation Coefficient Using TI-84
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In a TI-84 correlation test (LinRegTTest), what does it mean for the correlation between and to be statistically significant at (e.g., )?
A
The test produces a p-value greater than , so you fail to reject and conclude there is evidence of a nonzero linear correlation.
B
The test produces a p-value less than , so you reject and conclude there is evidence of a nonzero linear correlation.
C
Statistical significance means the correlation is strong, specifically , in any dataset.
D
The correlation is statistically significant whenever the sample correlation satisfies , regardless of the sample size.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the hypotheses involved in the correlation test: The null hypothesis \(H_0\) states that the population correlation coefficient \(\rho = 0\), meaning no linear relationship between \(x\) and \(y\). The alternative hypothesis \(H_a\) states that \(\rho \neq 0\), indicating some linear correlation exists.
Recognize that the test calculates a p-value, which measures the probability of observing the sample data (or something more extreme) assuming the null hypothesis is true.
Compare the p-value to the significance level \(\alpha\) (e.g., 0.05). If the p-value is less than \(\alpha\), it means the observed correlation is unlikely to have occurred by random chance under \(H_0\).
When the p-value \(< \alpha\), reject the null hypothesis \(H_0: \rho = 0\) and conclude there is statistically significant evidence of a nonzero linear correlation between \(x\) and \(y\).
Note that statistical significance does not necessarily imply a strong correlation (e.g., \(|r| \geq 0.8\)); it means the correlation is unlikely to be zero given the data and sample size.
Watch next
Master Hypothesis Tests for Correlation Coefficient Using TI-84 with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
In a two-tailed hypothesis test for a population correlation coefficient using a TI-84, you have paired observations and significance level . What is the correct way to obtain the critical value(s) of the correlation coefficient (the cutoff values for rejecting ) on a TI-84?
2
views
Multiple Choice
An economist wonders if the inflation rate is linearly correlated with the unemployment rate and is looking to use the results of their analysis for further study. They take a random sample of recent months and record the unemployment rate and inflation rate. They find and run a hypothesis test, getting a of . Interpret the value of and results of the test.
Hypothesis Tests for Correlation Coefficient Using TI-84 practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations