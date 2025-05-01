Multiple Choice
In a TI-84 correlation test (LinRegTTest), what does it mean for the correlation between and to be statistically significant at (e.g., )?
An economist wonders if the inflation rate is linearly correlated with the unemployment rate and is looking to use the results of their analysis for further study. They take a random sample of recent months and record the unemployment rate and inflation rate. They find and run a hypothesis test, getting a of . Interpret the value of and results of the test.