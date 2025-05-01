- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 22m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Hypothesis Tests for Correlation Coefficient Using TI-84 Practice 1
An economist wonders if the inflation rate is linearly correlated with the unemployment rate and is looking to use the results of their analysis for further study. They take a random sample of recent months and record the unemployment rate and inflation rate. They find and run a hypothesis test, getting a of . Interpret the value of and results of the test.
suggests weak positive linear correlation; fail to reject since not enough evidence to support nonzero linear correlation between inflation and unemployment.
r=0.23 suggests weak positive linear correlation; reject H0(p=0) since there is enough evidence to support nonzero linear correlation between inflation and unemployment.
r=0.23 suggests strong positive linear correlation; fail to reject H0(p=0) since not enough evidence to support nonzero linear correlation between inflation and unemployment.
r=0.23 suggests strong positive linear correlation; reject H0(p=0) since there is enough evidence to support nonzero linear correlation between inflation and unemployment.
Hypothesis Tests for Correlation Coefficient Using TI-84 practice set
