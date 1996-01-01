Which of the following best describes the relationship among the , , and in a perfectly symmetric (normal) distribution?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mean
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes how to calculate the mean salary for women in the finance department?
A
Add the salaries of all employees in the company and divide by the total number of employees in the company.
B
Add the salaries of all women in the finance department and divide by the number of women in the finance department.
C
Add the salaries of all women in the company and divide by the total number of women in the company.
D
Add the salaries of all employees in the finance department and divide by the total number of employees in the finance department.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the specific group for which you want to calculate the mean salary. In this case, it is women in the finance department.
Collect the salary data for all women who work in the finance department. This means you only consider salaries of employees who meet both criteria: being a woman and working in finance.
Sum all the salaries of these women in the finance department. Mathematically, this is represented as \(\sum_{i=1}^{n} S_i\), where \(S_i\) is the salary of the \(i^{th}\) woman in finance and \(n\) is the total number of such women.
Count the total number of women in the finance department, which is \(n\) in the formula above.
Calculate the mean salary by dividing the total sum of salaries by the number of women in the finance department, using the formula: \(\text{Mean Salary} = \frac{\sum_{i=1}^{n} S_i}{n}\).
