Which of the following statements about the correlation coefficient is true?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a property of the linear correlation coefficient ?
A
The value of is always less than .
B
The value of is always between and , inclusive.
C
The value of can be any real number.
D
The value of is always greater than .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the linear correlation coefficient, denoted as \(r\), measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Understand that \(r\) is a standardized measure, meaning it is scaled to a fixed range to allow comparison across different datasets.
Know the fundamental property of \(r\): its value always lies between \(-1\) and \$1\(, inclusive. This means \)-1 \leq r \leq 1$.
Interpret the values of \(r\): a value of \$1\( indicates a perfect positive linear relationship, \)-1\( indicates a perfect negative linear relationship, and \)0$ indicates no linear relationship.
Therefore, any statement claiming \(r\) can be less than \(-1\), greater than \$1\(, or any real number is incorrect, and the correct property is that \)r\( is always between \)-1\( and \)1$, inclusive.
