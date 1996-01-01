Which of the following is a property of the linear correlation coefficient ?
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not one of the three common errors involving (correlation)?
A
Assuming causation from (correlation)
B
Assuming (correlation) is always positive
C
Ignoring the possibility of lurking variables
D
Extrapolating beyond the range of the data
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks to identify which option is NOT a common error related to correlation.
Recall the three common errors involving correlation: (1) Assuming causation from correlation, (2) Ignoring lurking variables, and (3) Extrapolating beyond the range of the data.
Review each option and compare it to the known common errors: 'Assuming causation from correlation' is a common error; 'Ignoring the possibility of lurking variables' is a common error; 'Extrapolating beyond the range of the data' is also a common error.
Notice that 'Assuming correlation is always positive' is not typically listed as a common error involving correlation, since correlation can be positive or negative depending on the data.
Conclude that the option 'Assuming correlation is always positive' is the one that is NOT a common error involving correlation.
