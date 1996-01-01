Which of the following is a property of the linear correlation coefficient ?
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the correlation coefficient is true?
A
A positive correlation coefficient indicates a strong causal relationship between the variables.
B
The correlation coefficient can only take values between and .
C
A correlation coefficient of always means there is no relationship of any kind between the variables.
D
The correlation coefficient measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of the correlation coefficient, often denoted as \(r\), which measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Understand that the correlation coefficient \(r\) ranges between \(-1\) and \$1\(, where \)r = 1\( indicates a perfect positive linear relationship, \)r = -1\( indicates a perfect negative linear relationship, and \)r = 0$ indicates no linear relationship.
Recognize that a positive correlation coefficient does not imply causation; it only indicates that as one variable increases, the other tends to increase as well, but it does not prove one causes the other.
Note that a correlation coefficient of \$0$ means there is no linear relationship, but there could still be a non-linear relationship between the variables.
Conclude that the true statement is: the correlation coefficient measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
