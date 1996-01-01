Which of the following does not describe the standard normal distribution?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Multiple Choice
Using the standard normal table, what is the probability that ? Round your answer to the nearest percent.
A
B
C
D
1
Identify that the problem involves finding the probability that a standard normal variable \( z \) is greater than or equal to 1.4, i.e., \( P(z \geq 1.4) \).
Recall that the standard normal table (Z-table) typically gives the cumulative probability from the far left up to a given \( z \)-value, which is \( P(z \leq 1.4) \).
Look up the value of \( P(z \leq 1.4) \) in the standard normal table. This value represents the area under the normal curve to the left of \( z = 1.4 \).
Calculate the probability \( P(z \geq 1.4) \) by subtracting the cumulative probability from 1, using the formula: \[ P(z \geq 1.4) = 1 - P(z \leq 1.4) \]
Convert the resulting probability to a percentage and round it to the nearest whole percent to match the answer choices.
3
Given the mean of a normal distribution is and the standard deviation is , what is the mean of the corresponding standard normal distribution after standardizing the variable?
1
If Cynthia's test score is standard deviations above the mean, what is her -score in the standard normal distribution?
3
For a standard normal distribution, if the probability that a value is less than is , what is the smallest value of that satisfies this requirement?
3
For a standard normal distribution, which of the following variables always equals ?
2
Standard Normal Distribution practice set
