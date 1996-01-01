Modified Box-and-Whisker Plot In Exercises 59–62, (a) identify any outliers and (b) draw a modified box-and-whisker plot that represents the data set. Use asterisks (*) to identify outliers.
75 78 80 75 62 72 74 75 80 95 76 72
You are a member of your local apartment association. The association represents rental housing owners and managers who operate residential rental property throughout the greater metropolitan area. Recently, the association has received several complaints from tenants in a particular area of the city who feel that their monthly rental fees are much higher compared to other parts of the city.
You want to investigate the rental fees. You gather the data shown in the table at the right. Area A represents the area of the city where tenants are unhappy about their monthly rents. The data represent the monthly rents paid by a random sample of tenants in Area A and three other areas of similar size. Assume all the apartments represented are approximately the same size with the same amenities.
c. Based on your data displays, does it appear that the monthly rents in Area A are higher than the rents in the other areas of the city? Explain.
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 13 and 14, use the box-and-whisker plot to identify the five-number summary.
Drawing a Box-and-Whisker Plot In Exercises 15–18,
(a) find the five-number summary
4 7 7 5 2 9 7 6 8 5 8 4 1 5 2 8 7 6 6 9
[DATA] Tax Rates Do women feel differently from men when it comes to federal tax rates? One question on the Sullivan Statistics Survey II was, “What percent of income do you believe individuals should pay in federal income tax?” Results of the survey may be found at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats. Select the data file SullivanSurveyII using the file format of your choice for the version of the text you are using. The Tax Rate column contains the response.
a. Draw side-by-side boxplots of tax rates by gender. Does there appear to be a difference in the tax rates for the genders?
[DATA] Bull and Bear Markets The stock market goes through periods known as bull markets and bear markets. A bull market exists when the stock market increases in value by at least 20%, while a bear market exists when the stock market decreases in value by at least 20%. The data below represent the number of months a random sample of bull and bear markets have lasted.
d. Draw a side-by-side boxplot by market condition. Discuss any interesting features of the graph.
Measuring Reaction Time Researchers at the University of Mississippi wanted to discover whether variability for reaction time to a go/no go stimulus of males was different from that of females. The researchers randomly selected 20 females and 15 males to participate in the study. The go/no go stimulus required the student to respond to a particular stimulus and not to respond to other stimuli. The data are as follows:
b. Draw boxplots of each data set, using the same scale. Does this visual evidence support the results obtained in part (a)?
"Threaded Problem: Tornado Is the width of a tornado related to the distance for which the tornado is on the ground? Go to www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats to obtain the data file 12_4_17. These data represent the width (in yards) and length (in miles) for tornadoes in Louisiana in 2017. These data are from the “Tornadoes_2017” data that we have been analyzing throughout the course.
b. Draw a boxplot of the residuals. Are there any outliers?"