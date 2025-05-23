Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Describing Data Numerically Using a Graphing Calculator
3:16 minutes
Problem 2.5.13
Textbook Question
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 13 and 14, use the box-and-whisker plot to identify the five-number summary.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the components of the box-and-whisker plot. The five-number summary consists of the minimum, first quartile (Q1), median (Q2), third quartile (Q3), and maximum values.
Step 2: Identify the minimum value. This is the smallest point on the left whisker, which corresponds to 0 in the plot.
Step 3: Identify the first quartile (Q1). This is the left edge of the box, which corresponds to 2 in the plot.
Step 4: Identify the median (Q2). This is the line inside the box, which corresponds to 5 in the plot.
Step 5: Identify the third quartile (Q3) and maximum value. The right edge of the box corresponds to Q3 (8), and the largest point on the right whisker corresponds to the maximum value (10).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Find 5-Number Summary - TI-84 Calculator with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice