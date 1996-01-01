"[DATA] Fumbles The New England Patriots made headlines prior to the 2015 Super Bowl for allegedly playing with underinflated footballs. An underinflated ball is easier to grip, and therefore, less likely to be fumbled. What do the data say? The following data represent the number of plays a team has per fumble. For example, the Chicago Bears run 48 offensive plays for every fumble.





a. Draw a boxplot of plays per fumble for all teams in the National Football League. Describe the shape of the distribution. Are there any outliers? If so, which team(s)?"