Lingo

In the gameshow Lingo, the team that correctly guesses a mystery word gets a chance to pull two Lingo balls from a bin. Balls in the bin are labeled with numbers that match the numbers still on the team's Lingo board. There are also three prize balls and three red "stopper" balls in the bin. If a stopper ball is drawn first, the team loses its second draw. To form a Lingo, the team needs five numbers in a row—vertically, horizontally, or diagonally. Consider the sample Lingo board below for a team that has just guessed a mystery word.

a. What is the probability that the first ball selected is on the Lingo board?