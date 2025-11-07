You are planning a trip to a water park tomorrow and the weather forecaster says there is a 70% chance of rain. Explain what this result means.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Gestation Period versus Weight The following data represent the birth weights (in grams) of babies born in 2017, along with the period of gestation.
b. What is the probability that a randomly selected baby born in 2017 weighed between 3000 and 3999 grams?
Key Concepts
Probability
Frequency Distribution
Conditional and Marginal Totals
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Lingo
In the gameshow Lingo, the team that correctly guesses a mystery word gets a chance to pull two Lingo balls from a bin. Balls in the bin are labeled with numbers that match the numbers still on the team's Lingo board. There are also three prize balls and three red "stopper" balls in the bin. If a stopper ball is drawn first, the team loses its second draw. To form a Lingo, the team needs five numbers in a row—vertically, horizontally, or diagonally. Consider the sample Lingo board below for a team that has just guessed a mystery word.
a. What is the probability that the first ball selected is on the Lingo board?
Roulette
In the game of roulette, the wheel has 38 slots numbered 0, 00, 1, 2, …, 36. A metal ball is spun around the wheel and can land in any of the slots. The slots numbered 0 and 00 are green, the odd numbers are red, and the even numbers are black..
d. Determine the probability that the metal ball lands in both the number 31 slot and a black slot at the same time. What term is used to describe this event?
Long Life? In a poll conducted by Genworth Financial, a random sample of adults was asked, “What age would you like to live to?” The results of the survey are given in the table.
a. Construct a probability model of the data.
Gestation Period versus Weight The following data represent the birth weights (in grams) of babies born in 2017, along with the period of gestation.
e. What is the probability that a randomly selected baby born in 2017 weighed less than 1000 grams and was postterm? Is this event possible?
Who Do You Trust?
According to the National Constitution Center, 18% of Americans trust organized religion.
c. In a random sample of three Americans, all three indicated they trust organized religion. Is this result surprising?
Pick 4 The Illinois Lottery’s PICK 4 game is similar to PICK 3, except a player must match a sequence of four repeatable numbers, ranging from 0 to 9, in exact order (for example, 5–8–5–1). With a single ticket, what is the probability of matching the four winning numbers?
Arizona’s Pick 5 In one of Arizona’s lotteries, balls are numbered 1–35. Five balls are selected randomly, without replacement. The order in which the balls are selected does not matter. To win, your numbers must match the five selected. Determine your probability of winning Arizona’s Pick 5 with one ticket.