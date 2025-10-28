Define each of the following.
c. Event
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
A student is taking a 40-question multiple-choice exam. Each question has five possible answers. Because the student did not study, he guesses on every question. Using 0 or 1 to represent a correct answer, use the following line of random digits to simulate the probability that the student will guess a question correctly.
73634 79304 78871 25956 59109 30573 18513 61760
Arizona’s Pick 5 In one of Arizona’s lotteries, balls are numbered 1–35. Five balls are selected randomly, without replacement. The order in which the balls are selected does not matter. To win, your numbers must match the five selected. Determine your probability of winning Arizona’s Pick 5 with one ticket.
Packaging Error
Because of a mistake in packaging, a case of 12 bottles of red wine contained five Merlot and seven Cabernet, each without labels. All the bottles look identical and any has an equal chance of being chosen. Three bottles are selected at random.
b. What is the probability that exactly two are Merlot?
Simulation
Use a graphing calculator or statistical software to simulate the game of roulette, using an integer distribution for the numbers 1 through 38. Repeat the simulation 100 times. Let the number 37 represent 0 and the number 38 represent 00. Use the results of the simulation to answer the following questions.
b. What is the probability that the ball lands either in the slot marked 0 or in the one marked 00?