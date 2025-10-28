Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sample Space in Probability The sample space is the set of all possible outcomes in a probability experiment. For the PICK 4 game, each digit ranges from 0 to 9, and since there are four digits, the total number of possible sequences is 10^4 = 10,000. Understanding the sample space helps determine the total number of possible tickets.

Probability of a Single Event The probability of a single event is calculated by dividing the number of favorable outcomes by the total number of possible outcomes. In this case, matching the exact four-digit sequence is one specific outcome, so the probability is 1 divided by the total number of sequences.